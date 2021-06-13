Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilsons, VA

Wilsons events coming soon

Posted by 
Wilsons Updates
Wilsons Updates
 8 days ago

(WILSONS, VA) Live events are lining up on the Wilsons calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wilsons:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pBFOE_0aT3hsUB00

ACS Varsity Football @ Amelia County

Amelia Court House, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

The Amelia County (Amelia Court House, VA) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Altavista Combined School (Altavista, VA) on Friday, September 17 @ 7p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ZlQF_0aT3hsUB00

Vacation Bible School 2021 - Blackstone Campus

Blackstone, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 106 N Main St, Blackstone, VA

VBS is a program designed just for your child! The purpose is to incorporate themed activities that entertain kids with the chance to learn about God. Children any night during this week. Vacation...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=220fIR_0aT3hsUB00

Court

Dinwiddie County, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 14008 Boydton Plank Rd, Dinwiddie, VA

To view today's cases, click here and then search Circuit Court Case Information.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Gv3l_0aT3hsUB00

Blood Drive

Blackstone, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Spring Hill Baptist Church will be hosting a Blood Drive for The American Red Cross on June 24, 2021 from 2pm-7pm. Would like to donate? Sign up by going to www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ahq1z_0aT3hsUB00

WudTok

Blackstone, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 116 Cox Rd, Blackstone, VA

WudTok - Blackstone - September 2, 2021 at Richlands Dairy Farm, 116 Cox Road, Blackstone, VA, USA. Find event and ticket information on Ticketbud.

Learn More
Wilsons Updates

Wilsons Updates

Wilsons, VA
5
Followers
84
Post
342
Views
ABOUT

With Wilsons Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richlands, VA
City
Blackstone, VA
City
Amelia Court House, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Altavista, VA
City
Wilsons, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vbs#Boydton Plank Rd#Hill Baptist Church#The American Red Cross#Richlands Dairy Farm#Ticketbud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Red Cross
Related
Wilsons, VAPosted by
Wilsons Updates

These houses are for sale in Wilsons

(WILSONS, VA) Looking for a house in Wilsons? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
Wilsons, VAPosted by
Wilsons Updates

Job alert: These jobs are open in Wilsons

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Wilsons: 1. Client Service Service Reprentative Needed!; 2. Local Class A Delivery Drivers; 3. Sales Consultant - Sales Representative - Now Hiring on Our "A-Team"!; 4. Sales Representative; 5. Sales Opportunity! P/T $500-$1000 Weekly! You Control Pay & Schedule!; 6. Account Representative; 7. Insurance Sales - *INTERVIEW TODAY / START TOMORROW* $0 Start-Up; 8. Medical ICU (MICU) Travel Nurse RN - $1908 per week in VA; 9. Entry Level Management - Customer Service Skills Needed; 10. CDL Local Truck Driver - Home Daily - Average $75,000/Year + Benefits;
Wilsons, VAPosted by
Wilsons Updates

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Wilsons

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Wilsons: 1. Owner Operator Truck Driver; 2. Virtual Sales (Work From Home); 3. Medical ICU (MICU) Travel Nurse RN - $2880 per week in VA; 4. Life Insurance and Financial Agent; 5. Stable Company Looking For Work From Home Sales Reps; 6. Retail Store Manager; 7. Customer Service Representative Needed!; 8. Delivery Associate - DRC1 Richmond, VA (Starting pay $16.50/hr*+); 9. Package Handler (Immediate Openings!) - Earn up to $15.50/hr - With $500 Sign On Bonus; 10. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr;