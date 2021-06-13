Wilsons events coming soon

(WILSONS, VA) Live events are lining up on the Wilsons calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wilsons:

ACS Varsity Football @ Amelia County Amelia Court House, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

The Amelia County (Amelia Court House, VA) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Altavista Combined School (Altavista, VA) on Friday, September 17 @ 7p.

Vacation Bible School 2021 - Blackstone Campus Blackstone, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 106 N Main St, Blackstone, VA

VBS is a program designed just for your child! The purpose is to incorporate themed activities that entertain kids with the chance to learn about God. Children any night during this week. Vacation...

Court Dinwiddie County, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 14008 Boydton Plank Rd, Dinwiddie, VA

To view today's cases, click here and then search Circuit Court Case Information.

Blood Drive Blackstone, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Spring Hill Baptist Church will be hosting a Blood Drive for The American Red Cross on June 24, 2021 from 2pm-7pm. Would like to donate? Sign up by going to www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor...

WudTok Blackstone, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 116 Cox Rd, Blackstone, VA

WudTok - Blackstone - September 2, 2021 at Richlands Dairy Farm, 116 Cox Road, Blackstone, VA, USA. Find event and ticket information on Ticketbud.