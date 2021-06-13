Cancel
Searchlight, NV

Searchlight events calendar

 8 days ago

(SEARCHLIGHT, NV) Live events are coming to Searchlight.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Searchlight area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q2gTx_0aT3hrbS00

Miranda Lambert: Laughlin, NV (Sept 4, 2021)

Laughlin, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: 500 Bruce Woodbury Dr, Laughlin, NV

See Miranda Lambert LIVE at the Laughlin Event Center on Sept. 4, 2021! Fan Club Presale Begins May 4 at 10am Local Time. Join Ran Fans […]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vl513_0aT3hrbS00

Alzheimer's Support Group

Laughlin, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Address: 2840 Needles Hwy, Laughlin, NV

Are you caring for someone with memory problems? Would you like to share your stories with others? Would you like to connect with other who understand? Support groups provide a forum to share...

Tough Mudder Laughlin

Laughlin, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 500 Bruce Woodbury Dr, Laughlin, NV

Las Vegas is about to get a lot tougher, and thats saying something. From our 5K to our 10 mile Classic were bringing the whole damn Tough Mudder crew, and so

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y6mDK_0aT3hrbS00

Summer Solstice Self-Love mini Retreat: workshops, yoga, optional camping

Nipton, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: Mojave National Preserve, Cima, CA 92364

Summer Solstice Magic Mini retreat full day & a half of activities to recharge & renew your vivacious soul. Yoga, workshops, pool lounge, DJ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L3Fvz_0aT3hrbS00

Justin Moore

Laughlin, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 2900 S Casino Dr, Laughlin, NV

Chart topping country powerhouse, Justin Moore, will be live in concert at Rio Vista Amphitheater at Harrah's Laughlin on Saturday, April 4th, 2020....

ABOUT

With Searchlight News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

