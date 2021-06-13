Cancel
La Barge events calendar

La Barge News Beat
 8 days ago

(LA BARGE, WY) La Barge has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the La Barge area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Gd0c_0aT3hoCV00

Wyoming Elk / Mule Deer / Antelope Hunt

Kemmerer, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

The FEW will be hosing an elk, mule deer, and antelope hunt in Kemmerer, Wyoming. Three Warriors will be chosen for this hunt and it will be a relatively hard hunt and the hunters will need to be...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D6Br7_0aT3hoCV00

FOSSILFEST

Kemmerer, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: Kemmerer, WY

1:00 PM Water Party ($2 per Kid) 4:00 PM Vendor Booths Open 5 :30-7:00 PM Family Fun Night ($2 per Kid) 5 :30 PM Corn Hole Tournament-singles 6:00 - 8:00 PM Satin Steel Band 6:00 PM Dodge-ball...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DLRs0_0aT3hoCV00

Magic: The Gathering® Tournament: Adventures of the Forgotten Realm Dungeons and Dragons Release

Big Piney, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 630 Piney Dr, Big Piney, WY

This summer’s Magic: The Gathering® release is a mash-up with Dungeons and Dragons! Join us at the Rec Center for a draft style tournament, with prizes for top placing players. No entry fee, and...

Learn More

DIY Leopard Print Mason Jars (Teen Craft)

Big Piney, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 630 Piney Dr, Big Piney, WY

Turn basic mason jars into funky hand-painted accent pieces. Learn the super easy technique of painting leopard print, and spend a fun afternoon with friends making these fun jars. This event is...

Learn More

Reckless Kelly

Kemmerer, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Address: Kemmerer, WY

Willy Braun (vocals, guitars, harmonium, percussion, harmonica) -Cody Braun (fiddle, mandolin, tenor guitar, harmonica, vocals) – Jay Nazz (drums, percussion) -Joe “Bass” Miller(bass) For nearly...

Learn More
With La Barge News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

