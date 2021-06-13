La Barge events calendar

(LA BARGE, WY) La Barge has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the La Barge area:

Wyoming Elk / Mule Deer / Antelope Hunt Kemmerer, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

The FEW will be hosing an elk, mule deer, and antelope hunt in Kemmerer, Wyoming. Three Warriors will be chosen for this hunt and it will be a relatively hard hunt and the hunters will need to be...

FOSSILFEST Kemmerer, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: Kemmerer, WY

1:00 PM Water Party ($2 per Kid) 4:00 PM Vendor Booths Open 5 :30-7:00 PM Family Fun Night ($2 per Kid) 5 :30 PM Corn Hole Tournament-singles 6:00 - 8:00 PM Satin Steel Band 6:00 PM Dodge-ball...

Magic: The Gathering® Tournament: Adventures of the Forgotten Realm Dungeons and Dragons Release Big Piney, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 630 Piney Dr, Big Piney, WY

This summer’s Magic: The Gathering® release is a mash-up with Dungeons and Dragons! Join us at the Rec Center for a draft style tournament, with prizes for top placing players. No entry fee, and...

DIY Leopard Print Mason Jars (Teen Craft) Big Piney, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 630 Piney Dr, Big Piney, WY

Turn basic mason jars into funky hand-painted accent pieces. Learn the super easy technique of painting leopard print, and spend a fun afternoon with friends making these fun jars. This event is...

Reckless Kelly Kemmerer, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Address: Kemmerer, WY

Willy Braun (vocals, guitars, harmonium, percussion, harmonica) -Cody Braun (fiddle, mandolin, tenor guitar, harmonica, vocals) – Jay Nazz (drums, percussion) -Joe “Bass” Miller(bass) For nearly...