Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nageezi, NM

Nageezi events coming soon

Posted by 
Nageezi Today
Nageezi Today
 8 days ago

(NAGEEZI, NM) Nageezi has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Nageezi:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=126GtT_0aT3hnJm00

Music in the Shade

Blanco, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 233 NM-511, Blanco, NM

4-7pm Music: FAB - Family Affair Band Food: Mac Wagon Painting: Hidden Talent Art & Craft Studio Join us on our whimsical patio, shaded by our pretty cottonwood trees for live music...

Learn More

Black Velvet at Wines of the San Juan

Blanco, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 233 NM-511, Blanco, NM

The Black Velvet Trio plays at Wines of the San Juan on Sunday, June 20 from 4-7 pm.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xfc7S_0aT3hnJm00

Crownpoint Navajo Rug Auction

Crownpoint, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: Main St H-1,, Crownpoint, NM

Crownpoint Rug Auction has canceled all 2021 auctions dates. The Crownpoint Rug Auction gives buyers the unique opportunity to purchase Navajo rugs directly from the weavers themselves, at prices...

Learn More
Nageezi Today

Nageezi Today

Nageezi, NM
2
Followers
52
Post
141
Views
ABOUT

With Nageezi Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nageezi, NM
City
Navajo, NM
City
Crownpoint, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Live Events#Live Music#Standup Comedy#Sun Jun#Wines Of The San Juan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
News Break
Auctions
Related
GolfPosted by
CBS News

Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open, his first major championship

Two career-changing putts for Jon Rahm brought two trophies Sunday. He cradled his 3-month-old son, Kepa, as he walked off the 18th green at Torrey Pines on Father's Day. And then he collected the silver U.S. Open trophy after a performance filled with passion and absent of blunders that wiped out everyone else.
POTUSNBC News

Hard-liner Raisi's 'engineered' Iran election win entrenches conservative rule

Hard-line judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi’s win in Iran’s presidential election last weekend was an unsurprising end to a process that had long seemed geared toward entrenching conservative rule in the Islamic Republic. The 60-year-old ultraconservative sailed through to a landslide victory Saturday, capturing nearly 62 percent of the vote and...
TravelPosted by
CNN

US extends Covid-19 travel restrictions with Canada and Mexico

(CNN) — The United States has extended Covid-19 restrictions on non-essential travel at land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico until July 21, according to a tweet from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Sunday. "To reduce the spread of #COVID19, the United States is extending restrictions on...