Nageezi events coming soon

(NAGEEZI, NM) Nageezi has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Nageezi:

Music in the Shade Blanco, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 233 NM-511, Blanco, NM

4-7pm Music: FAB - Family Affair Band Food: Mac Wagon Painting: Hidden Talent Art & Craft Studio Join us on our whimsical patio, shaded by our pretty cottonwood trees for live music...

Black Velvet at Wines of the San Juan Blanco, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 233 NM-511, Blanco, NM

The Black Velvet Trio plays at Wines of the San Juan on Sunday, June 20 from 4-7 pm.

Crownpoint Navajo Rug Auction Crownpoint, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: Main St H-1,, Crownpoint, NM

Crownpoint Rug Auction has canceled all 2021 auctions dates. The Crownpoint Rug Auction gives buyers the unique opportunity to purchase Navajo rugs directly from the weavers themselves, at prices...