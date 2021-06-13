Presho calendar: Events coming up

(PRESHO, SD) Live events are lining up on the Presho calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Presho:

2021 South Dakota Color Guard Competition Pierre, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1516 North Harrison Avenue, Pierre, SD 57501

Welcome to the 2021 South Dakota Wing Color Guard Competition!

The Children's Blizzard by Malanie Benjamin Kennebec, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 203 Main St, Kennebec, SD

Melanie Benjamin is the author of the New York Times and USA Today bestselling historical novels The Swans of Fifth Avenue, The Aviator's Wife, and Mistress of the Ritz. Her latest, The Children’s...

Homemade Header Trailer Wood, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM

E-Z Trail 880 Header Trailer, 9.00-10 Tires, Header Rest Beam Is 36' Long, Bottom Header Rests Are Movable, Extendable Tongue, E-Z Handcranks

Fort Pierre Horse Races Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 310 Casey Tibbs St, Fort Pierre, SD

Thoroughbred and Quarter Horse Racing featuring top horses from the summer season

The Brawl Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 112 1st St, Fort Pierre, SD

Fundraiser for Stanley County wrestiling. Location: Stanley County Football Field.