Baggs events coming soon

(BAGGS, WY) Baggs is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Baggs area:

Breastfeeding support group Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 601 Yampa Ave, Craig, CO

The Parent Education Center is partnering with the VNA and Mind Springs Health to offer support for post-partum depression and breastfeeding. Babies, older children and supportive partners are...

Wellness Wednesday Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Address: 678 School St, Craig, CO

Wellness Wednesday is a fun day of activities for older adults held weekly. The day includes beginning and intermediate exercise classes, senior wellness checks, lunch, guest speakers and Pinochle.

Yampa River Leafy Spurge Youth Field Days Craig, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 1009 South Ranney Street, Craig, CO 81625

Inviting Moffat County and Routt County 4-H youth ages 8-12 years to help the Yampa River Leafy Spurge Project conduct some citizen science!

Game NIght Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 525 Yampa Ave, Craig, CO

Get your game on with us on June 17th at Downtown Books @ 6:00pm! We'll have cards, board games and more. Clean and Sober Craig events build community through recovery with social activities based...

The Incredible Years Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 601 Yampa Ave, Craig, CO

The social emotional and academic development of children is an incredible process-as is the growth and development of parents! Give yourself permission to enjoy this process by trusting your...