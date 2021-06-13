What’s up Matador: Local events calendar

(MATADOR, TX) Matador is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Matador:

Snag Your Table Turkey, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 201 3rd St, Turkey, TX

Snag Your Table at Hotel Turkey on a Friday or Saturday Night!

Big Dog Annual Farmer's Market & Craft Fair Spur, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: Spur, TX

The BIG DOG COOK OFF has invited the Farmer's Market to participate again this year. Vendor fees will be $5 per vendor, to be collected at the event. All vendor fees will be donated to a local...

Godzilla vs Kong Spur, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 424 Burlington Ave, Spur, TX

School's out! Come see Godzilla vs Kong (2021) at The Palace Theater. High School students admission 🎟️ will only be $2. Adult admission 🎟️ prices will be $5. Rated PG-13. Concessions 🍿🥤...

Dinner with the Longs! Floydada, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Nick and Melissa Long are graciously hosting our group in their home! We will meet at Fellowship Hall at church, and then all ride over together. Please be early or text Taryn if you’ll be late...