Balmorhea, TX

Live events on the horizon in Balmorhea

Balmorhea News Beat
 8 days ago

(BALMORHEA, TX) Live events are coming to Balmorhea.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Balmorhea:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3811iq_0aT3hg8h00

Father's Day Funny

Pecos, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 2905 Tolivar St, Pecos, TX

Coming through once again!! Pecos it's been years but he is back and even funnier than before. Mario Salazar is bringing out his gang of funny Saturday,June 19th, 2021 to Freddy's Ice House Bar...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nfP3n_0aT3hg8h00

Luciferian March for a One World Government Fort Davis, TX

Fort Davis, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: McDonald Observatory, 3640 Dark Sky Dr, Fort Davis, TX

Greetings citizens of Fort Davis, TX We are the Disciples of Lucifer. And we are here to fulfill the Prophecies of Revelations and start the foundation of forming a One World Government. We are...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aEyIf_0aT3hg8h00

Andre Roman Basketball Camp 2021

Pecos, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 1288 W Easterbrook Drive, Pecos, TX 79772

Professional Athletes, Coaches, and Trainers will join Andre Roman to host the 2nd Annual A.R. Basketball Camp. FREE Lunch and Camp T-shirt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34jDYj_0aT3hg8h00

West of the Pecos Rodeo

Pecos, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 1556 S Cedar St, Pecos, TX

Schedule: Slack beginning at 8:00 am, Team Roping, Calf Roping, Steer Wrestling, Steer Roping West of the Pecos Team Roping Classic (Local Open Roping). Books

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25fBCM_0aT3hg8h00

Innovation Lab Orientation: 3D Printers

Pecos, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 03:30 PM

Address: 315 S Oak St, Pecos, TX

The Reeves County Library holds weekly orientations to show how to use the 3D printers at the library. You can use the 3D printers to print off many 3-dimensional objects out of plastic, including...

Balmorhea, TX
ABOUT

With Balmorhea News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

