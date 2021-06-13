Cancel
Kelliher, MN

Kelliher calendar: Coming events

Kelliher Digest
 8 days ago

(KELLIHER, MN) Live events are lining up on the Kelliher calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kelliher:

Beltrami County Fair

Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 7223 Fairgrounds Rd NW, Bemidji, MN

Beltrami County Fair features Carnival, 4-H exhibits, commercial exhibits, animal barns, home arts and horticultural displays, Motocross, demo derby and rodeo, draft horse show, horse shows every...

Bemidji ORG Riding Event

Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Come and join us! This will be the 4th Annual Ride to Bemidji. Susan & I (Sharyn) will be posting more information in the next couple of weeks. More details to follow... HOST: Sharyn Leger :)

The Fruit Truck Tour Is Coming To Town!

Bemidji, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 179 Convenience Lane Southeast, Bemidji, MN 56601

Early/Mid Summer Fruit Reservation Check your delivery Schedule for the Specific Date, Time and Location for your city

Light Up the Lake 5K

Puposky, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Join us for a moonlit night run along the shore of Lake Bemidji! A shirt and glow sticks are included with your registration. The top 3 finishers will receive a medal. $20 Registration Fee...

First Friday Reception at Gallery North

Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 310 4th St NW, Bemidji, MN

Located in downtown Bemidji, Gallery North is a non-profit cooperative art gallery that has been displaying and selling original art and fine crafts by area artists since 1989. Our artists’...

Kelliher Digest

ABOUT

With Kelliher Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

