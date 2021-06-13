Atlantic events coming soon

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Ultimate 225 acres of Duck Hunting w/3Miles of waterfront on deep Pitts Creek. Wildlife abound, deer, ducks, and geese Barn is 46X26 Could be your horse farm. Some of the best soils. Two parcels Two homes included. 2019 New contemporary beach home is packed with every extra you may want. Huge open living area leads out to the complete wrap around porch. Pick your spot. Custom wood working. Tile in bathroom of owners suite. Finished upstairs is length of home. Quality craftmanship is displayed throughout. North Carolina Blue Stone is a natural look for home and huge barn, custom vents and steel beam give it the ultimate in Dcor and solid construction. Rent older 4 BR home to hunters that embodies all the duck hunting on the Eastern Shore you can stand. Note-Agent remarks.

Put your sweat equity to work and shine up this diamond in the rough. Outstanding waterfront. Large acreage. The bones of this house are good...just needs a fair amount of cosmetic work. Outstanding waterfront. Large acreage. Believed to has a septic on site. Building sold AS IS. To repeat AS IS. Take advantage of this existing home and make it your own. The sunsets are to die for. DO NOT miss this...people have been asking for this house to come on the market for many years...there will be a lot of demand in this property.

How does 2 houses, 2 carports, 1- 2 car garage, 1- 1 car garage, 4 outbuildings and 2 acres sound for 1 low price? Live in one house rent the 2nd house, or how about a mother n law suite. 3bedroom rancher with a newly remodeled bathroom, BEAUTIFUL hardwood floors, Bonus room, Office, arch doorways, wooden doors, and character to boot! The second home is double wide with 2 bedrooms, sunroom, 2 full baths, open layout. Do not miss this. Think investment or retirement. Great deal in today's market with low interest rates will not last long.

This is the home everyone has been waiting for to become available in Trails End. Beautiful wrap around porch. High pitch roof. Carpeted bedroom, wood flooring throughout the living room, kitchen, and bathroom. All new appliances. Tile back splash is to die for. Stone driveway. Finishing touches are in progress and you and start your new year in this beautiful home. Two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Great home at a great price. This is a must see. Includes access to pool, dock, fishing pier, crabbing pier, marina, clubhouse, boat ramp, boat slips, pavilion, playground, and a lot more. This property is subject to the community residency changes effective July 1, 2019