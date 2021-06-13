Atlantic events coming soon
(ATLANTIC, VA) Atlantic has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Atlantic:
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM
Address: 6742 Maddox Blvd, Chincoteague, VA
A Salute to Our Everyday Hero's!! We our honoring our Military & First Responders all week long! FREE Admission for : - Military * active, retired & veterans - Law Enforcement - Fire Department ...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM
This event is held to promote the seafood industry and mark the arrival of the oyster season. Come and enjoy oysters—raw, steamed, fritters, and single fried; clam fritters, clam chowder, shrimp...
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Address: 6742 Maddox Blvd, Chincoteague, VA
4th of July Celebration!!! Backyard BBQ themed Games, Raffles & Prizes! AND Food & Drink Specials @ Keko's Bar & Grill *LIVE Music Line Up* AJ The DJ : 12-4 pm Taylor Knox : 5-9 pm @ Kekos Group...
Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM
Address: 6742 Maddox Blvd, Chincoteague, VA
An Independence Day Celebration you wont want to miss!! Leading up to the weekend festivities, we have bingo, crafts, smores, scavenger hunt, and more!!
Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM
Family Fusion allows children, to work with their mom, dad, and others to build a legacy of missions by meeting the physical and spiritual needs of others through relevant servanthood and direct...