Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Simon, AZ

San Simon events coming soon

Posted by 
San Simon News Alert
San Simon News Alert
 8 days ago

(SAN SIMON, AZ) San Simon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around San Simon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ek3Jz_0aT3haqL00

Capitan JV Baseball @ Lordsburg

Lordsburg, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 01:45 PM

Address: 501 W 4th St, Lordsburg, NM

The Lordsburg (NM) varsity baseball team has a home conference game vs. Capitan (NM) on Tuesday, June 15 @ 1p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cjClY_0aT3haqL00

Wine Country BBQ

Pearce, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 13922 S. Kuykendall Cutoff Road, Pearce, AZ 85625

Wine Country BBQ at LDV Winery in Southeastern AZ Chiricahua Mountain Foothills. Lunch served 11:30-2; Winemaker tours at 2 PM.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vasIy_0aT3haqL00

Shakespeare Ghost Town Living History Tour

Lordsburg, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Shakespeare Ghost Town is the remains of a pioneer- southwestern town. From a small settlement on the stage and emigrant trail to California, it grew in 1870 with a silver strike and the diamond...

Learn More
San Simon News Alert

San Simon News Alert

San Simon, AZ
1
Followers
64
Post
54
Views
ABOUT

With San Simon News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
San Simon, AZ
City
Pearce, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Capitan#Wine Country Bbq#Ldv Winery#Sun Jun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
San Simon, AZPosted by
San Simon News Alert

San Simon-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED! 3 Bed/3 Bath 2007 Palm Harbor manufact Home on 80 acres. Roof w/Architectural Fiberglass Shingles is 2 years new, Trane HVAC Unit is 6 years new. Ext painted 2 years ago. His & Hers master baths lrg walk-in closet connects them. Front row seat to fantastic views of the towering Chiricahua Mtns & Peloncillos. Less than a mile off of Portal Rd for easy access. 80 acres can be easily divided. Has a nice well house/sm workshop & a full RV Hook-up. 4 acres around home is fenced. Area is a favorite w/Astronomers for its clear dark skies. Cave Creek Canyon, ''The Yosemite of AZ'' is 7 miles from your door for abundant hiking & birding. Area offers cafes, churches, PO, medical clinic, mercantile & library<p><strong>For open house information, contact Joan Marie Galanis, Tierra Antigua Realty (SV) at 520-439-8888</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> In the heart of San Simon a small farming, ranching community. 2.41 Acres with 2014 Upgraded home, 2x6 construction, tape and textured throughout. Spacious living room, dining area, separate family room complete with stone faced fireplace. Large kitchen with work island, stainless steel appliances, range has convection oven, too !! Split bedroom plan. Huge covered front and rear porches, hot tub included ! Cute guest house with kitchen area, 3/4 bath and one bedroom. Garage/Workshop has three doors for easy access, lots of storage ! Auto watering system on trees, plants and lawn. Full RV hookup and room for more or bring your horses !! Great views, walk to San Simon Schools which carry and A rating.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Cheryl Glenn, Glenn Realty, LLC at 520-940-0915</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Live among the clouds in between two hilltops in the Chiricahua Mtns! Unique property the like of which rarely becomes available. Huge deck affords views for miles, great spot for star gazing & wildlife viewing. Walk, mtn bike or ride your horse into the Forest. Get back to nature in this hidden gem that offers all the conveniences of home. Perfectly suited for everyday living or a weekend retreat. Completely turnkey just bring your toothbrush. Spacious 2/bed 2/bath with 118 fenced acres, totally off grid, includes a whole house backup generator, new inverter, charge controller & remote monitoring system. Rolling security shutters on every window & door. Area offers cafes, med clinic, sm grocery, library, PO, churches & mercantile. Major shopping 50 mi in Douglas AZ. Tucson 150 mi<p><strong>For open house information, contact Joan Marie Galanis, Tierra Antigua Realty (SV) at 520-439-8888</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Totally off grid container home with basement, privacy and gorgeous views. Separate concrete wood and stone guest house, large hot sana, fruit trees, garden, storage containers, 3 separate solar systems, private well, goat or horse pens and chicken coops. All on 37+ acres. This is definitely a must see one of a kind home.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Steve Hunter, Tierra Antigua Realty, LLC at 520-544-2335</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
San Simon, AZPosted by
San Simon News Alert

Hiring Now: These roles are open in San Simon

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in San Simon: 1. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash; 2. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/29/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week; 3. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/29/2021, Reliable Home Time, Great Pay; 4. NON CDL DRIVER LOADER/SHUTTLER - $17.00/HOUR WITH OVERTIME - WILLCOX; 5. CDL Truck Driver - Guaranteed $1,350/Week - $1,000 Orientation Bonus; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Excellent Benefits + 99% No-Touch; 7. Driver - Van Driver;
San Simon, AZPosted by
San Simon News Alert

Monday sun alert in San Simon — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(SAN SIMON, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in San Simon. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.