San Simon events coming soon

(SAN SIMON, AZ) San Simon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around San Simon:

Capitan JV Baseball @ Lordsburg Lordsburg, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 01:45 PM

Address: 501 W 4th St, Lordsburg, NM

The Lordsburg (NM) varsity baseball team has a home conference game vs. Capitan (NM) on Tuesday, June 15 @ 1p.

Wine Country BBQ Pearce, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 13922 S. Kuykendall Cutoff Road, Pearce, AZ 85625

Wine Country BBQ at LDV Winery in Southeastern AZ Chiricahua Mountain Foothills. Lunch served 11:30-2; Winemaker tours at 2 PM.

Shakespeare Ghost Town Living History Tour Lordsburg, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Shakespeare Ghost Town is the remains of a pioneer- southwestern town. From a small settlement on the stage and emigrant trail to California, it grew in 1870 with a silver strike and the diamond...