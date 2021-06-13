Bath calendar: What's coming up

(BATH, IL) Live events are lining up on the Bath calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bath area:

Men's Dementia Caregiver Support Group Havana, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: Free Support Group by Phone or Online, Havana, IL 62644

This support group is for men who are caregivers for a loved one with memory loss or dementia.

July 4th Celebration Havana, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 08:00 PM

July 4th Celebration at Havana (Illinois), Havana on Sun Jul 04 2021 at 01:00 pm to Mon Jul 05 2021 at 03:00 am

Saturday Music In The Garden ! Havana, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 106 N Plum St, Havana, IL

We continue to bring you some of the finest acts in Central Illinois. Make the trip to downtown Havana and check out the shopping, the great food, and the live music in The Stag Beer Garden! 5/8...

Adult Co-Ed Volleyball Havana, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 200 S McKinley St, Havana, IL

Cost: $90/team When: Sundays Starting April 11, 2021 (No games on May 16) Where: Havana Park Gym Time: Games start at 5pm Ages: 18+

Preschool Story Time Havana, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 200 S McKinley St, Havana, IL

Lapsit Story Time at Havana Park District, 200 S McKinley, Havana, United States on Tue Jun 15 2021 at 06:30 pm