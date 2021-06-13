Cancel
Crescent, OR

Crescent events calendar

Crescent Digest
Crescent Digest
 8 days ago

(CRESCENT, OR) Crescent is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Crescent:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IM2ge_0aT3hY1l00

Learn to Play Pétanque

Bend, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:30 AM

Address: Deschutes Road, Sunriver, OR 97707

Learn to play pétanque, a popular French outdoor game, with demonstrations and tips from Gary Bigham of Sunriver's Pétanque Club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CXVW1_0aT3hY1l00

Healthy Walking

La Pine, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:25 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 16450 Victory Way, La Pine, OR

It\'s time to get our Healthy Walking started. We are going to start April 5th (Monday) weather permitting. Meet at the La […]\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TjGKe_0aT3hY1l00

Kalapuya Crest

Crescent, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 22350 Crescent Lake Hwy, Crescent, OR

Welcome to the Kalapuya Crest, offering 50 scenic trail miles through the mountain crossroads of Oregon. These old trails in the Oregon Cascades Recreation Area stretch across the Pacific Crest of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YIn0Q_0aT3hY1l00

EVENING KAYAK, SUP! AFTER DINNER ON SOUTH TWIN LAKES

La Pine, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 11:30 AM

Address: 11200 S Century Dr, La Pine, OR

Let's do dinner and kayak in the evening on South Twin! You don't have to have dinner to join us! And you don't have to kayak to have dinner! Twin Lakes Resort is located in Cascade Lakes Region...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jp0qc_0aT3hY1l00

neighborhood sale

La Pine, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Car stuff, clothes, horse items, irrigation, scrapbooking ,decor ,linens and a great place to gather this weekend!

