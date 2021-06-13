Live events Farson — what’s coming up

(FARSON, WY) Live events are lining up on the Farson calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Farson:

Story Time @ White Mountain Library Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 2935 Sweetwater Dr, Rock Springs, WY

Join us for stories, songs and fun! June 2 & 3 – Bugs Galore June 9 & 10 – We’re Going on a Picnic June 16 & 17 – My Pet! June 23 & 24 – Sweet Summer Time! June 30 & July 1 – Happy Birthday...

Explore Sheep Creek – Session 2 Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 2500 College Dr, Rock Springs, WY

Come explore Sheep Creek Geological Loop with Dr. Dana Petermann! Class will travel 191 to Sheep Creek Geological Loop in Utah and spend the day exploring and learning about the Uinta Mountains...

Managing the Lost Person Incident (MLPI) Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 02:00 PM

This is the MLPI course to be held in Rock Springs, Wyoming from June 14 – 18, 2021. You will need a valid picture ID, and the NASAR MISF (Managing the Inland Search Function) textbook...

"History of Airmail Services in Wyoming" by Historian Dave Marcum Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 201 B St, Rock Springs, WY

Come join us for Dave Marcum's second of three talks about the "History of Airmail Service in Wyoming." The second talk is at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23rd at the Rock Springs Historical...

Gary & Jackie Concert Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 2935 Sweetwater Dr, Rock Springs, WY

