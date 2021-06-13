Hoonah calendar: Events coming up

(HOONAH, AK) Hoonah has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hoonah area:

Auke Bay Rec Area Picnic Main Shelter Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 11:00 PM

Address: Juneau, AK

Auke Bay Rec Area Picnic Main Shelter at Auke Recreation Area, Juneau, Alaska, Alaska, US 99801, Juneau on Sat Jul 03 2021 at 12:00 am to 05:00 am

Book Publishing Workshop - Juneau Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Effectively publish your book that will help to be a published author

RLC Book Club Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Address: 740 W 10th St, Juneau, AK

© 2020. All Right Reserved RLC | 740 W 10th Street, Juneau, Alaska 99801 | (907) 586-2380 | rlcoffice@ak.net

Rare & Ultra Rare Hatch Waitlist Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Rare & Ultra Rare Hatch Waitlist is on Facebook. To connect with Rare & Ultra Rare Hatch Waitlist, join Facebook today.

First Friday at Heritage Downtown Cafe Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

June's First Friday event will feature macramé wall hangings by Jessie Ashton. Jessie first started dabbling in self-taught macramé in 2014. After a long break in between hobbies, she started...