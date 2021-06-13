Cancel
Live events coming up in Manila

Manila Daily
Manila Daily
 8 days ago

(MANILA, UT) Manila has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Manila area:

Daggett Daze Boat Parade of Lights and Fireworks

Manila, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 5570 E, Lucerne Valley Recreation Rd, Manila, UT

The event begins at dusk with decorated boats in lights, parade through the cove. This is followed by fireworks shot from the Lucerne Peninsula.

DAA Flaming Gorge Dive Along

Dutch John, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: Flaming Gorge Dam, 5995, Dutch John, UT

Join us for some of the best diving Utah has to offer! Flaming Gorge is one of our divers' favorites. Clearer waters, amazing cliffs, lots of fish and great camping! Be sure to reserve your...

Dino Triathlon

Vernal, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Address: 373 S 3240 W, Vernal, UT

Come join us for the Dino Tri! It's not everyday that you can say you raced where so many dinosaurs roamed the the earth right beneath your feet! As you drive to Red Fleet State Park, you'll see sig

Accio Potterheads!

Vernal, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 AM

The projects focus on Science which is a favorite subject around here. Adding the Wizarding World of Harry Potter to the cauldron makes it even more spellbinding. Student will complete 3-5 science...

Weekly Water Activities | Tuesdays with the Uintah County Library

Vernal, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 204 E 100 N, Vernal, UT

Join Library staff and local experts for two months of weekly water-themed story time and craft events for children! Join us outside to learn about the water cycle and your own water footprint...

With Manila Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

