Events on the Monticello calendar

(MONTICELLO, ME) Monticello is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Monticello area:

30th Annual Aroostook County Crime Stoppers Golf Tournament Mars Hill, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 75 Country Club Rd, Mars Hill, ME

Sports event by Aroostook County Crime Stoppers on Saturday, August 7 2021

Midnight Madness Houlton, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Midnight Madness has become the definitive event for the Town of Houlton. Spend the afternoon and evening in Market square checking out all the vendors, musical performances, a road race, and the...

Grand Opening - WWZ Linneus, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: 133 Codfish Ridge Rd, Linneus, ME

We are excited to run our very first ZOMBIE event, and hope you guys are excited as well. This is one of the most incredible games to play. It is the most difficult, the most terrifying, and the...

LP Miracle Mile: Makenna and Maggie's Race for Research Houlton, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 307 Military St, Houlton, ME

LP Miracle Mile: Makenna and Maggie's Race for Research is on Friday July 2, 2021. It includes the following events: Virtual 1 Mile and 1 Mile Run/Walk.

SFC Aaron Henderson Memorial 5K Houlton, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 94 Randall Ave, Houlton, ME

The SFC Aaron Henderson Memorial Run will be held on Saturday August 7th, 2021 starting at the Houlton Community Park. All proceeds will go to the Green Beret Foundation. We would be honored to...