Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monticello, ME

Events on the Monticello calendar

Posted by 
Monticello Updates
Monticello Updates
 8 days ago

(MONTICELLO, ME) Monticello is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Monticello area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XVgph_0aT3hUUr00

30th Annual Aroostook County Crime Stoppers Golf Tournament

Mars Hill, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 75 Country Club Rd, Mars Hill, ME

Sports event by Aroostook County Crime Stoppers on Saturday, August 7 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aVTOm_0aT3hUUr00

Midnight Madness

Houlton, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Midnight Madness has become the definitive event for the Town of Houlton. Spend the afternoon and evening in Market square checking out all the vendors, musical performances, a road race, and the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sNtyb_0aT3hUUr00

Grand Opening - WWZ

Linneus, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: 133 Codfish Ridge Rd, Linneus, ME

We are excited to run our very first ZOMBIE event, and hope you guys are excited as well. This is one of the most incredible games to play. It is the most difficult, the most terrifying, and the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xhpTG_0aT3hUUr00

LP Miracle Mile: Makenna and Maggie's Race for Research

Houlton, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 307 Military St, Houlton, ME

LP Miracle Mile: Makenna and Maggie's Race for Research is on Friday July 2, 2021. It includes the following events: Virtual 1 Mile and 1 Mile Run/Walk.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sa1ib_0aT3hUUr00

SFC Aaron Henderson Memorial 5K

Houlton, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 94 Randall Ave, Houlton, ME

The SFC Aaron Henderson Memorial Run will be held on Saturday August 7th, 2021 starting at the Houlton Community Park. All proceeds will go to the Green Beret Foundation. We would be honored to...

Learn More
Monticello Updates

Monticello Updates

Monticello, ME
3
Followers
79
Post
173
Views
ABOUT

With Monticello Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monticello, ME
City
Houlton, ME
Local
Maine Government
City
Mars Hill, ME
City
Linneus, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Event#Mile Run#Live Events#Country Club Rd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related