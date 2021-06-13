Stanford events calendar

(STANFORD, MT) Stanford has a full slate of live events coming up.

Service Lewistown, MT

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Mark William Fischer Mark Fischer, age 73, was called home by his Lord and Savior on Monday, 19 April 2021. He was born on 24 October 1947 to William E. Fischer and Virginia Ruth (Hansen) Fischer...

The Oak Ridge Boys Lewistown, MT

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 02:30 AM

Address: 1001 Casino Creek Dr, Lewistown, MT

The Oak Ridge Boys at Fergus Center for the Performing Arts in Lewistown, MT on Tue, Jul 13, 2021 @ 3:30am

Father's Day Dinner Lewistown, MT

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 6300 Lime Kiln Rd, Lewistown, MT

Bring Dad out to the Lodge to celebrate him and all the things he does for you! What better way to thank him than with a mouth-watering steak? We will be serving dinner from 5 to 9 pm.

Midsummer Night's Dream Lewistown, MT

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Four young lovers find themselves in an enchanted forest at the mercy of a feuding fairy king and queen. Along the way, they cross paths with many quirky characters and are swept up in a...

WapIti Watch & Wyld Game Experience Lewistown, MT

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 6300 Lime Kiln Rd, Lewistown, MT

Did you enjoy our April Wyld Game Event? Come out for the sequel!! Come watch the elk battle and bugle then enjoy some "trophy meal" instruction! Drive to Slippery Ann Elk Refuge, watch the...