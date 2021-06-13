North San Juan calendar: Events coming up

(NORTH SAN JUAN, CA) Live events are coming to North San Juan.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in North San Juan:

Sri Moonshine Music Series -Sarah Cahill Camptonville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 15333 Cleveland Ave, Camptonville, CA

Sri Moonshine Music Series -Sarah Cahill, nationally acclaimed New Music pianist, returns to Camptonville on Saturday, June 26th, 5-7 pm doors open 4:30 pm Sarah will be performing compositions by...

Volunteer Campout Weekend Nevada City, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 23579 North Bloomfield Road, Nevada City, CA 95959

Volunteer in the Tahoe National Forest. Come on up to lose your mind and find your soul.

Movies Under the Pines - Jurassic Park Nevada City, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:30 PM

Address: 421 Nimrod Street, Nevada City, CA 95959

Nevada City Film Festival presents the family-friendly Movies Under the Pines in Pioneer Park, Nevada City.

Juneteenth Celebration - Nevada County Nevada City, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: Address provided 2 days prior to event, Nevada City, CA 95959

Color Me Human presents: A Day of Remembrance and Celebration Saturday, June 19th, 2-6pm, Local location (RSVP for details)

Re-Source and Rejuvenate Retreat Nevada City, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: Carr Lake Road, Nevada City, CA 95959

Imagine…Five days of support, connection, and communion in the beauty of the wilderness...