Gary, WV

Coming soon: Gary events

Gary Post
Gary Post
 8 days ago

(GARY, WV) Gary is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gary:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Qbxs_0aT3hRqg00

Magic Show @ Graham Recreation Park Ampitheater in Bluefield

Bluefield, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 03:45 PM

Address: Bluefield, VA

Join us for a magical experience as we enjoy the fast-paced, entertaining magic of Wes Iseli and family. This will be one of the highlights of summer. This is a free event! Don’t miss it! We have...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=274Bna_0aT3hRqg00

Chosen Road

Tazewell, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 711 W Riverside Dr, Tazewell, VA

Everyone one is welcome to join us for an evening of worship with Chosen Road. They bring a blend of bluegrass gospel and contemporary sound which they call "Appalachian Worship." Check out their...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QPa0j_0aT3hRqg00

Wellness Walk at Lincolnshire Park

Tazewell, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: Tazewell, VA

Join Carilion Clinic Community Health Educator Karen Mulkey for a group walk at Lincolnshire Park. Enjoy exercising in the great outdoors on a 1.4 mile (easy/moderate) graveled trail. We will meet...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r2ovA_0aT3hRqg00

Mudlove Offroad/Coal Country Offroad July 4th Eva's ride and BBQ

Gary, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 2393 Miracle Mountain Rd, Gary, WV

Come join the Mudlove team for a weekend to remember. Please make your reservation with Eva's House for this Fri and Sat family and fun filled weekend. Friday will be an open ride for all. no...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KvXbL_0aT3hRqg00

GHS 70-71-72 Reunion

Bluefield, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

1970, ‘71, and ‘72 class reunion set for Saturday, September 25 at GHS. There is no home football game that weekend. School will be available to visit all day. We discussed having a cook out for...

ABOUT

With Gary Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

