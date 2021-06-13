Cancel
Powers, OR

Powers calendar: Coming events

 8 days ago

(POWERS, OR) Powers has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Powers area:

Bandon Cranberry Festival

Bandon, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 370 US-101, Bandon, OR

Join Bandon in celebrating its Cranberry Festival. You will not want to miss the parade on Saturday. Come early to get your viewing spot on Hwy 101.

Central Oregon Coast Workshop

Bandon, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Explore an intimate Oregon coast experience, capturing the moods and personality of this amazing coastline in this photo workshop.

Old Town Marketplace

Bandon, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Address: 250 1st St SW, Bandon, OR

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: April 2 - December 18, 2021Fridays and Saturdays, 10AM - 4PM Location:250 First Street Southwest

August 7, 2021 - 51st Class Reunion - Class of 1970

Coquille, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

August 7, 2021 - 51st Class Reunion - Class of 1970 at Coquille, Oregon, United States on Sat Aug 07 2021 at 11:00 am to 04:00 pm

Classic Film Night — Bandon

Bandon, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Refreshments servedSept. 10 — She Wore a Yellow Ribbon, 1949Starring John Wayne and Joanne DruOct. 8 — Dr Strangelove or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb, 1964Starring Peter...

Powers, OR
ABOUT

With Powers Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Live Events#Sun Jun
