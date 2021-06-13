Powers calendar: Coming events
(POWERS, OR) Powers has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Powers area:
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM
Address: 370 US-101, Bandon, OR
Join Bandon in celebrating its Cranberry Festival. You will not want to miss the parade on Saturday. Come early to get your viewing spot on Hwy 101.
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM
Explore an intimate Oregon coast experience, capturing the moods and personality of this amazing coastline in this photo workshop.
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 AM
Address: 250 1st St SW, Bandon, OR
Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: April 2 - December 18, 2021Fridays and Saturdays, 10AM - 4PM Location:250 First Street Southwest
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM
August 7, 2021 - 51st Class Reunion - Class of 1970 at Coquille, Oregon, United States on Sat Aug 07 2021 at 11:00 am to 04:00 pm
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 PM
Refreshments servedSept. 10 — She Wore a Yellow Ribbon, 1949Starring John Wayne and Joanne DruOct. 8 — Dr Strangelove or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb, 1964Starring Peter...