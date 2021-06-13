Live events Danforth — what’s coming up

(DANFORTH, ME) Live events are coming to Danforth.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Danforth area:

Ted & The Boys, FREE Concert Springfield, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 91 Park St, Springfield, ME

The Springfield Fair Association is proud to announce our FREE summer concert to rock the Moores Family Stage at the Historic Springfield Fairgrounds on Saturday, July 10th - 2021. Admittance will...

Grand Opening - WWZ Linneus, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: 133 Codfish Ridge Rd, Linneus, ME

We are excited to run our very first ZOMBIE event, and hope you guys are excited as well. This is one of the most incredible games to play. It is the most difficult, the most terrifying, and the...

Red Stag Hunt in Maine Danforth, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

We have an amazing opportunity to send 1 extremely deserving veteran to Maine to hunt a red stag!! This hunt will take place at Grand Lake Hunt, in Danforth Maine. This hunt will be in conjunction...

*ANNUAL MOUNT KATAHDIN CLIMB – July 4, 2021 Island Falls, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 1027 Crystal Rd, Island Falls, ME

Climb with Maine guide George Berry Price: $80/person – July 4 climb date with alternative based on weather the 3rd. Contact Sewall House with questions please 646-316-5151 / info@sewallhouse.com...

Asleep at the Wheel Springfield, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 91 E Park St, Springfield, ME

Saturday July 24th Ray Benson and Asleep at the Wheel will have you boot stomping and dancing the night away to Springfield's night of Country Gold