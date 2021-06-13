Cancel
Dugway, UT

Live events coming up in Dugway

Dugway News Watch
Dugway News Watch
 8 days ago

(DUGWAY, UT) Live events are coming to Dugway.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dugway:

UtahSBA ARC (Advanced Racer Course) | June 18th

Grantsville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 512 Sheep Ln, Grantsville, UT

UtahSBA on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Utah Motorsports Campus, Tooele, ut - Utah Motorcycle Law “UML” is part of Lance Andrew, P.C., a Salt Lake City-based law firm solely dedicated to...

Ride For Life 2021

Grantsville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2930 UT-112, Grantsville, UT

Benefiting: MAKE-A-WISH UTAH Mission Statement: We grant the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength, and joy!! AUGUST 21st ...

GRAN FONDO SALT LAKE

Grantsville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 512 Sheep Ln, Grantsville, UT

WELCOME TO GRAN FONDO SALT LAKE! The 2021 Gran Fondo Salt Lake is moving out west and will start and finish at the iconic Utah Motor Sports Campus west of Tooele, Utah. Kick off your ride with a...

Summer Solstice Revival

Grantsville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 1600 UT-138, Grantsville, UT

TDA's Summer Solstice Revival is a chance to gather with beautiful souls, reconnect with the Divine, and reignite our lives! Join us for a weekend of play and people and revival! We will seek...

Utah Motorcycle Rally 5 Year Anniversary

Grantsville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Box Elder Canyon Rd, Grantsville, UT

The 5th Anniversary Utah Motorcycle Rally! Friday August 27th- SQUEALER- a Bon Scott era AC/DC tribute at 9pm on the Brazen Stage! chaps & cheeks contest, FREE rally raffles, dancing, food...

ABOUT

With Dugway News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

