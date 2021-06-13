Paulding events coming soon

(PAULDING, MS) Live events are lining up on the Paulding calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Paulding area:

Mason Jars Square Bread Board Laurel, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 313 W Oak St, Laurel, MS

2021 Restoration 5K Run Laurel, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

2021 Restoration 5K Run to benefit the Mission at the Cross in Laurel, MS on Saturday, June 26th! Register to run or join us for door prizes and great fun as we pour into this incredible ministry!

Ben's Book Club Laurel, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 414 Front Street, Laurel, MS 39440

Wright Thompson and Ben Napier Discuss Thompson's New Book, Pappyland.

Pre-Juneteenth: How You Ridin featuring TK SOUL Pachuta, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 5643 MS-18, Pachuta, MS

Pre-Juneteenth How You Ridin' Edition-T.K. Soul Magic One Jay Morris Grp. at 5643 MS-18, 5643 Mississippi 18, Pachuta, United States on Sat Jun 12 2021 at 09:00 am to Sun Jun 13 2021 at 12:00 am

Ivy Trek Ultra Quitman, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 386 Clarkco Road, Quitman, MS

The Ivy Trek Ultra was conceived by Time 2 Run Race Timing who also holds the Great Scorpion Trail Run in Meridian, MS annually in January. The Ivy Trek Ultra promises to be equally challenging...