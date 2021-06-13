Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paulding, MS

Paulding events coming soon

Posted by 
Paulding News Beat
Paulding News Beat
 8 days ago

(PAULDING, MS) Live events are lining up on the Paulding calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Paulding area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i4WXh_0aT3hMgH00

Mason Jars Square Bread Board

Laurel, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 313 W Oak St, Laurel, MS

Mason Jars Square Bread Board is on Facebook. To connect with Mason Jars Square Bread Board, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38hZbs_0aT3hMgH00

2021 Restoration 5K Run

Laurel, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

2021 Restoration 5K Run to benefit the Mission at the Cross in Laurel, MS on Saturday, June 26th! Register to run or join us for door prizes and great fun as we pour into this incredible ministry!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N3vlj_0aT3hMgH00

Ben's Book Club

Laurel, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 414 Front Street, Laurel, MS 39440

Wright Thompson and Ben Napier Discuss Thompson's New Book, Pappyland.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C485C_0aT3hMgH00

Pre-Juneteenth: How You Ridin featuring TK SOUL

Pachuta, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 5643 MS-18, Pachuta, MS

Pre-Juneteenth How You Ridin' Edition-T.K. Soul Magic One Jay Morris Grp. at 5643 MS-18, 5643 Mississippi 18, Pachuta, United States on Sat Jun 12 2021 at 09:00 am to Sun Jun 13 2021 at 12:00 am

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cjwc5_0aT3hMgH00

Ivy Trek Ultra

Quitman, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 386 Clarkco Road, Quitman, MS

The Ivy Trek Ultra was conceived by Time 2 Run Race Timing who also holds the Great Scorpion Trail Run in Meridian, MS annually in January. The Ivy Trek Ultra promises to be equally challenging...

Learn More
Paulding News Beat

Paulding News Beat

Paulding, MS
15
Followers
84
Post
585
Views
ABOUT

With Paulding News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Paulding, MS
City
Meridian, MS
Laurel, MS
Government
City
Quitman, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Laurel, MS
City
Pachuta, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wright Thompson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sun Jun#Time 2 Run Race Timing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Paulding, MSPosted by
Paulding News Beat

Check out these houses for sale in Paulding

(PAULDING, MS) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.