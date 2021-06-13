Cancel
Ellsworth, IA

Ellsworth events calendar

Ellsworth News Beat
 8 days ago

(ELLSWORTH, IA) Ellsworth is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ellsworth:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RUhsC_0aT3hLnY00

Roland Sesquicentennial Celebration Parade — Story Dems

Roland, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

We have registered to participate in the Parade. It begins at 10 am though our volunteers will need to arrive earlier to park and find us in the lineup to help us set up. If you want to be in the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42SkSf_0aT3hLnY00

Gilbert Varsity Baseball @ Roland-Story

Story City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:15 PM

Address: 1009 Story St, Story City, IA

The Roland-Story (Story City, IA) varsity baseball team has a home conference game vs. Gilbert (IA) on Monday, June 21 @ 5:30p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ejs4U_0aT3hLnY00

Storytelling Festival

Story City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 524 Broad St, Story City, IA

Professional storytellers share their memories and stories. Storytelling workshops, dinner shows, events in historic theater. Activities for all ages.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dpXJJ_0aT3hLnY00

Hawk @ Radcliffe Days - In the park

Radcliffe, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Come listen to Hawk @ the Radcliffe City Park for Radcliffe Days 2021! Hawk is an amazing musical talent. His soulful voice and amazing guitar play is something you don't want to miss. Hawk covers...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MropM_0aT3hLnY00

VBS Day Camp

Story City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 3001 Riverside Rd, Story City, IA

At Riverside's VBS/Day Camp, kids will experience God through dynamic skits, upbeat worship songs, Bible adventures, crazy games, and more! Kids attending this year have the opportunity to be...

Learn More
