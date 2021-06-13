Cancel
Elkton, OR

Elkton calendar: What's coming up

Elkton News Flash
 8 days ago

(ELKTON, OR) Live events are lining up on the Elkton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Elkton area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GROHz_0aT3hKup00

Kid’s Camp – July 13-15

Oakland, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Address: 1111 Kellogg Camp Ln, Oakland, OR

Downloads About Kids Camp Camp FAQ Camp Poster Day Camp 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM Each DayEvent Registration Software| Membership Management Software| Online Payments Software| Training Management...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kiS6H_0aT3hKup00

2021 Art Car Fire Fest!

Drain, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Welcome back! Save the date! Seeking volunteers to help keep this event going! Please feel free to pass event info to any art car owner, fire dancer, live artist or blacksmith-the more the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sFd6E_0aT3hKup00

Ladies Retreat

Oakland, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 1400 Oak St, Oakland, OR

Friday night we will begin with dinner together at OCC, add a study of one of the women in the Bible, plus a good dose of fun. You have a choice of going home to your comfy bed or bringing a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fg0Sd_0aT3hKup00

North Douglas County Fair

Drain, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

The Fair will include such events as pie eating contests, performances by local talent, exotic animal zoo, a pie baking contest and auction, and an Ag Olympics consisting of traditional fair‑type...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HrP2Q_0aT3hKup00

2021 Funky Brew Fest

Oakland, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Formally known as the Oakland Brew Fest. This event has been renamed and rebranded to honor and Pay tribute to one of its founders Ray Funk. This is a celebration of everything Local. Local...

Elkton News Flash

ABOUT

With Elkton News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Elkton News Flash

Take a look at these homes on the Elkton market now

Whether you're looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Amazing investment opportunity in a beautiful rural setting just minutes from the Umpqua River! Very near Scottsburg & just 30 min to the Oregon coast. Main home features 5 bedrms including master retreat w/private bath. Living & family rms each have cozy fireplace. 55+ MF home park has 9 mobile home spaces (7 rented) & 5 RV spaces. An acre in front of main home provides more spaces if needed. Main House can be used for nightly rental.

Newly updated inside and out 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms home on the Main Umpqua River. LA is related to seller's. This home is in the final stages of remodeling and we are accepting offers now. House is in the flood zone. Back deck is not completed and everyone must use caution while viewing the property.

Beautiful almost 25 acres on County Maintained road with end of the road privacy and Merch Timber. Natural spring water with power and septic installed. Two addresses with Fixer Mobile to use while building your Dream Home? Or possible two family set-up? Must perform Due Diligence. Come check it out!