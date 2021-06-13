Elkton calendar: What's coming up

(ELKTON, OR) Live events are lining up on the Elkton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Elkton area:

Kid’s Camp – July 13-15 Oakland, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Address: 1111 Kellogg Camp Ln, Oakland, OR

2021 Art Car Fire Fest! Drain, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Welcome back! Save the date! Seeking volunteers to help keep this event going! Please feel free to pass event info to any art car owner, fire dancer, live artist or blacksmith-the more the...

Ladies Retreat Oakland, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 1400 Oak St, Oakland, OR

Friday night we will begin with dinner together at OCC, add a study of one of the women in the Bible, plus a good dose of fun. You have a choice of going home to your comfy bed or bringing a...

North Douglas County Fair Drain, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

The Fair will include such events as pie eating contests, performances by local talent, exotic animal zoo, a pie baking contest and auction, and an Ag Olympics consisting of traditional fair‑type...

2021 Funky Brew Fest Oakland, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Formally known as the Oakland Brew Fest. This event has been renamed and rebranded to honor and Pay tribute to one of its founders Ray Funk. This is a celebration of everything Local. Local...