Miles, IA

Miles events calendar

Miles Dispatch
 8 days ago

(MILES, IA) Live events are lining up on the Miles calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Miles area:

Friday Night Jeep Night

Savanna, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 1030 Viaduct Rd, Savanna, IL

We here at Poopy's are into Jeep's as you all know. So we have decided to add a Jeep Night to our calendar of events. So we have added live entertainment every friday night to help get this event...

Together We Build Golf Outing

Preston, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 42998 45th St, Preston, IA

SAVE THE DATE!!! Join us at the Plum River Golf Course in Preston for the Together We Build Golf Outing on August 14, 2021! We promise you a good time! It will be a four person best shot with a...

Brooke Byam & The PeOple

Savanna, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 314 Main St, Savanna, IL

Brooke Byam and The PeOple LIVE @ Iron Horse Social Club in Savanna IL at Iron Horse Social Club, 314 Main St, Savanna, IL, US 61074, Savanna, United States on Sun Jun 13 2021 at 03:00 pm to 07:00 pm

2nd Annual Swap Meet/Flea Market

Sabula, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

2nd Annual Swap Meet/Flea Market & Kelley Girls Woodfire Pizza 11-2p.m. Come one, come all…Our 2nd annual Swap Meet here at Island City Harbor. Do you have nautical things laying around and want...

Inside Out @ Poopy’s

Savanna, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 1030 Viaduct Rd, Savanna, IL

Start the weekend off right with Inside Out @ Poopys!

Miles, IA
With Miles Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

