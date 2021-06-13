Cancel
Leedey, OK

Leedey calendar: Events coming up

Leedey Updates
Leedey Updates
 8 days ago

(LEEDEY, OK) Leedey has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Leedey:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HafzK_0aT3hByI00

Christmas in the Park

Elk City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 12:00 PM

Address: 609 S Main St, Elk City, OK

Enjoy the holiday season at Ackley Park, located on historic Route 66, next to the Old Town Museum Complex. Activities are planned from 6:00 to 9:00 P.M. every Friday and Saturday evening in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ss7LJ_0aT3hByI00

Profiling Teen Killers, School Shooters, Mass Murderers and Serial Killers

Woodward, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1600 Main Street, Suite 1, Woodward, OK 73801

Join the hottest training in the world- Phil Chalmers' Profiling Teen Killers, School Shooters, Mass Murderers and Serial Killers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lMoYO_0aT3hByI00

Faith Not Sight Gathering!

Elk City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Hello everyone we will be having a teen gathering the day after Father’s Day! We would like to invite you and your friends to come and have some fun with us at Ackley park. Elk City, Ok. Where we...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17iStH_0aT3hByI00

Bedwell Land Auction

Mutual, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Bedwell Land Auction by Smith & Co Auction & Realty Inc. is coming to Mutual OK. Find the auction date and venue, auction items for sale, and learn how to bid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L1ZNf_0aT3hByI00

Annual PRCA Rodeo of Champions

Elk City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 3000 W 3rd St, Elk City, OK

Annual PRCA event that includes calf roping, steer wrestling, bareback bronc riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding and barrel racing. Also will feature Wrangler bull fights and a downtown...

ABOUT

With Leedey Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

