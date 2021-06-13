What’s up Hanna: Local events calendar

(HANNA, WY) Live events are coming to Hanna.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hanna:

Memorial service for Daryl Ray Firestone Rawlins, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Address: Rawlins, WY

View Daryl Ray Firestone's obituary, send flowers and sign the guestbook.

Carbon Power & Light's Annual Meeting Saratoga, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 210 W Elm St, Saratoga, WY

Carbon Power & Light, Inc. invites you to the 79th & 80th Annual Meeting of the Membership that will be held at the Platte Valley Community Center, 201 W. Elm St. in Saratoga, Wyoming...

An Evening With Gema Pearl Saratoga, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 210 W Elm St, Saratoga, WY

This summer kick up the magic in music with six-time Grammy nominated vocalist, Gema Pearl. Hear her vocal prowess Saturday, August 21st at the Platte Valley Community Center in Saratoga, Wyoming...

15th Anniversary Gala Medicine Bow, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 404 Lincoln Hwy, Medicine Bow, WY

You are invited to Celebrate 15 Years of Building Great Futures in our community. We are beyond excited to announce our Gala Speaker will be Michael Oher. Michael Jerome Oher is a celebrated...

3rd Annual Foundation Fun Scramble Rawlins, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2808 E Rochelles Dr, Rawlins, WY

Join us for the 3rd Annual Foundation Fun Scramble! As the primary fundraiser for the MHCC Foundation, this event focuses on raising funds for a specific healthcare need each year that will...