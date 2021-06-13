Kadoka calendar: Coming events

(KADOKA, SD) Kadoka has a full slate of live events coming up.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kadoka:

Wheelin To Wall Wall, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

The Wheelin’ to Wall 100 course starts ends in Wall, South Dakota. This route takes you around the South Dakota White River Badlands Wall formation, with miles of stunning views through the heart...

West River Grazing School Wall, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 501 Main St, Wall, SD

June 22-24, 2021 - Wall, SD For information & registration call: (605) 280-0127 Hosted by: South Dakota Grassland Coalition, www.SDGrass.org Vision: To offer grazing land managers of South Dakota...

Badlands Photo Adventure w/Ian Plant and Joseph Roybal! Wall, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 07:00 AM

The Badlands in South Dakota are some of the most dramatic land formations I have photographed. Join me and Ian Plant for an incredible adventure into this incredible landscape!