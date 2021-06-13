Cancel
Kadoka, SD

Kadoka calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Kadoka Today
Kadoka Today
 8 days ago

(KADOKA, SD) Kadoka has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kadoka:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BW5B6_0aT3h1EH00

Wheelin To Wall

Wall, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

The Wheelin’ to Wall 100 course starts ends in Wall, South Dakota. This route takes you around the South Dakota White River Badlands Wall formation, with miles of stunning views through the heart...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xRw4N_0aT3h1EH00

West River Grazing School

Wall, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 501 Main St, Wall, SD

June 22-24, 2021 - Wall, SD For information & registration call: (605) 280-0127 Hosted by: South Dakota Grassland Coalition, www.SDGrass.org Vision: To offer grazing land managers of South Dakota...

Badlands Photo Adventure w/Ian Plant and Joseph Roybal!

Wall, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 07:00 AM

The Badlands in South Dakota are some of the most dramatic land formations I have photographed. Join me and Ian Plant for an incredible adventure into this incredible landscape!

With Kadoka Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

