Elk City, KS

Events on the Elk City calendar

Elk City Voice
 8 days ago

(ELK CITY, KS) Live events are lining up on the Elk City calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Elk City:

Beer class/tasting

Independence, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Enjoy learning about beer and the brewing process while tasting your way through several different styles with beer from Indy Brew Works as well as other breweries! Led by our brewer, Tim Hardy...

Classic Italian Dishes That Aren't Pasta

Independence, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Get ready to discover the culinary magic that can happen when you look beyond pasta. In this hands-on cooking class with Chef Scott, you will learn how to prepa...

Talking To Kids About Suicide

Independence, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 1101 Donald Ave, Independence, KS

Pre-Registration is necessary. Deadline for enrollment is the day before the class. Please call 620-331-3480 or 620-251-8180 Instructor: Barbara Shoop, Parent Education Specialist There is no...

Get Away to Timber Trails Ranch

Elk City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: Unnamed Road, Elk City, KS

Join us for an excellent weekend of ADVENTURE at the Timber Trails Ranch and Elk City Lake! This location is near Independence and Elk City in Kansas. This PRIVATE, working ranch features a...

Kelsey Cook at Blue Room Comedy Club

Independence, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: Independence, KS

Blue Room Comedy Club 541 East Saint Louis St. Springfield, MO

With Elk City Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Elk City Voice

Elk City is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

