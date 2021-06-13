1101 Crystal Lake Dr Unit 309, Deerfield Beach FL 33064

GORGEOUS WATERFRONT CORNER APARTMENT! This spacious 2-bedroom 2-bathroom has a waterfront view surrounded by oak and palm trees for privacy with plenty of sunlight entering the home. Feel Safe with Hurricane-Impact Windows in both bedrooms. Newly-renovated shiplap interior in Primary Bedroom and Bathroom, new ceiling fans, new lighting in both bathrooms, mahogany laminate flooring in the living room, and a large Screened Balcony with tile flooring. Fridge/washer/dryer/dishwasher included! Condo includes private pool with BBQ/picnic area, carwash station, upgraded security cameras, sauna (coming soon), as well as a personal, covered parking space and trash service. Extra storage locker included. Close to shopping, highways, gas, entertainment etc. Minutes away from the Beach and Airport .