Bliss events coming up

(BLISS, ID) Live events are coming to Bliss.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bliss:

Luncheon and Auction with Special Guest Shadrach Feild Gooding, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Gooding Pro Rodeo’s annual Tough Enough to Wear Pink Luncheon and Auction August 20, 2021 11:30 - 3:00 Special Guest: Shadrach Feild All proceeds benefit North Canyon Medical Center Community...

Gooding County Fair Gooding, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 203 Lucy Ln, Gooding, ID

This event listing provided for the Gooding community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an event to share...

Special Night Sky Program - Free Glenns Ferry, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Address: 1083 S Three Island Park Dr, Glenns Ferry, ID

Explore the night sky with Master Astronomer Chuck Schroll. Dr. Schroll serves as a volunteer for the National Park Service. This will be a family and kid friendly program. Participants are also...

Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts Wendell, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 1205 Thousand Springs Grade, Wendell, ID

Nestled along crystal clear water, Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts celebrates arts with more than 100 artists, live music, information stations, canoe and wagon rides, great food and...

Seth and Sara: Live Music at Wilson's Club Hagerman, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 200 S State St, Hagerman, ID

Join us as we get to return to Wilson's Club for live music and delicious food and drinks! "Seth and Sara" have been van-life-ing it across the country performing both their originals and songs...