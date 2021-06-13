4304 NW 44th St, Tamarac FL 33319

Quiet over 55+ community. Fall in love with this lovely, maintained, and beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath home, located in the desirable Mainland s of Tamarac. This property is in move in conditions. New 2019 A/C unit, roof installed in 2012, tankless water heater, new washer and dryer. New ceiling fans at living room and Florida room. Impact windows. Come and enjoy Florida living in this great community. Great location close to highways and shopping centers. HOA dues $80/month includes lawn care-sprinklered, fertilizer, insect control; club house + activities & pool is open. Motivated Seller!