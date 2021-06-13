Events on the Riggins calendar

(RIGGINS, ID) Live events are lining up on the Riggins calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Riggins area:

Mid-Mountain Meteor Shower Party Tamarack, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 311 Village Dr, Tamarack, ID

Tamarack Resort invites you to participate in one of the most spectacular meteor showers of the year! Guests will take a midnight chair lift up to mid-mountain for the optimal Perseids Meteor...

Idaho Individual Outdoor Adventure White Bird, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: PO box 202, White Bird, ID 83554

Central Idaho's Premier Off-road outfitter. Daily, multi-day and group packages available. Just click the days you want to book

5th Annual Vandal Raft Day July 24 & 25, 2021 Riggins, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 21 Salmon River Road, Riggins, ID 83549

"If you never go, you'll never know." The 5th annual Vandal Raft Day will be here before you know it!

White Bird Rodeo White Bird, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 125 Large Ln, White Bird, ID

Find all 2021 White Bird rodeos in Idaho. This is a great show for cowboys and roping enthusiasts. Make sure not to miss the next show!

The Northwest Cup Tamarack, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 311 Village Dr, Tamarack, ID

Tamarack is excited to welcome back the NW Cup! The NW Cup is known as the largest downhill mountain bike series in the nation and guaranteed to be a thrill for racers and spectators alike...