MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a woman has died and three others were injured after a car drove into a group of protesters in Uptown late Sunday night. Around 11:39 p.m. Sunday, Minneapolis police said officers were monitoring a protest near West Lake Street and Girard Avenue South when they saw, on a camera, a car drive east on Lake Street and into the crowd. A family member of the woman who was killed said an SUV driver hit a parked car that was shielding protesters, and that car was pushed into the crowd.