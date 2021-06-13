Cancel
Fruitland, IA

Live events on the horizon in Fruitland

Fruitland Digest
 8 days ago

(FRUITLAND, IA) Live events are coming to Fruitland.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Fruitland area:

QuickStart PeeWee Tennis - Muscatine, IA 2021

Muscatine, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:55 AM

Address: 1 Park Dr, Muscatine, IA

Description QuickStart Intermediate Tennis is designed for children ages 10 and up. This level will learn the basic tennis fundamentals on a standard size tennis court. Students must wear tennis...

Kids Saturday Workshop

Muscatine, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 12:30 PM

Address: 1314 Mulberry Ave, Muscatine, IA

Kids Saturday Workshop: Paper Beads, 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. Free, registration required.\n

Year Round – Mini Masters Art Class

Muscatine, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Address: 1314 Mulberry Ave, Muscatine, IA

Mini Masters art class, ages 2-7, Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 3:30 p.m. Different theme each week, with two art projects and a book. Free, registration currently required.

Muscatine County Conservation Board Meeting

Muscatine, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 3300 Cedar St, Muscatine, IA

The Muscatine County Conservation Board is a five member board appointed by the Board of Supervisors. These volunteers serve five-year rotating terms. The Board’s responsibility is to set...

Lip Sync Battle @ Missipi Brew

Muscatine, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 107 Iowa Ave, Muscatine, IA

The Epic Battle will have Youth and Family Battles from 5:30 - 7:00pm. Adult and Corporate Battles starting at 7pm. Things to know: $10 Battle Fee Prizes for Solo and Group Performances, Best...

ABOUT

With Fruitland Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Fruitland, IA Posted by
