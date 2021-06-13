Live events on the horizon in Taholah

(TAHOLAH, WA) Taholah is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Taholah:

Operation Shore Patrol Copalis Beach, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Address: 2991 WA-109, Copalis Beach, WA

50th Annual Operation Shore Patrol! Contact Dave at Tidelands Campground, in Copalis, WA to reserve your tent or RV site. 360-289-8963

CHS Choir / Drama Guild Reunion Copalis Beach, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 AM

CHS Choir / Drama Guild Reunion is on Facebook. To connect with CHS Choir / Drama Guild Reunion, join Facebook today.

Run S’More Beach Run Ocean City, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:15 PM

Address: 37 2nd Ave, Ocean City, WA

Join the 3rd annual Run S’More Beach Run this August at the Ocean City beach approach. This run takes place just before sunset on the beach. We line the out and back course with solar power to...

Body and Soul Festival Ocean Shores, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 120 W Chance a La Mer NW, Ocean Shores, WA

Body and Soul Festival Learn all about a natural and homeopathic way of life. Year-Round Events Music, art, parades, dancing, quilts, picnics, and festivals make Ocean Shores an exciting place to...

Moderna Vaccine Clinic 16 Taholah, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 118-198 Quinault St, Taholah, WA

Roger Saux Health Center will be hosting a prime Moderna Vaccine Clinic on June 18th. Moderna is a two shot series 28 days apart, the second dose will be administered on July 16th. Sign up for...