Terry, MT

What’s up Terry: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Terry Dispatch
Terry Dispatch
 8 days ago

(TERRY, MT) Live events are lining up on the Terry calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Terry:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gyEEG_0aT3glRh00

Badlands D&D Monthly Game- June 2021

Glendive, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 202 N Merrill Ave, Glendive, MT

Join us for our Monthly D&D games. All ages welcome!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ojnbg_0aT3glRh00

Dinosaur Fossil Dig – Glendive, MT

Glendive, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 139 State St, Glendive, MT

Carl will be leading the Dinosaur Fossil Dig, in Glendive, MT. Glendive Dinosaur Dig 2021 $250.00 – $500.00 Join Carl and friends from July 6-9 in […]\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eimri_0aT3glRh00

Campfire Program: Movie Under the Stars

Glendive, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 1301 Snyder St, Glendive, MT

Night at the Museum (2006, rated PG), will be screened at the Hiatt Amphitheater as part of Dawson Days in Glendive. Dreamer Larry Daley thinks he's destined for something big but his imaginative...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EG3JD_0aT3glRh00

Prairie County Commissioners Meeting

Terry, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 217 West Park St, Terry, MT

The agenda of the meeting will be posted 48 hours prior to the meeting. Please contact the Prairie County Clerk […]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XZ7hz_0aT3glRh00

Childbirth Education Class

Miles City, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 2600 Wilson St, Miles City, MT

This one-day class will prepare you for the day that your baby is born. Topics will include breastfeeding, stages of labor, and breathing techniques. You'll be invited to tour our facility, meet...

ABOUT

With Terry Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

