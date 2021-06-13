What’s up Clay Center: Local events calendar

(CLAY CENTER, NE) Live events are coming to Clay Center.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clay Center:

21st Annual MLH Foundation Golf Tournament Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Address: 601 W Lochland Rd, Hastings, NE

Monday, June 14, 2021 Lochland Country Club Four-person scramble Schedule of Events 9:00 a.m.Registration begins 10 a.m. Shotgun Start Lunch will be served on the course End of play Standard Golf...

Dugout Days Festival Sutton, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 107 W Grove St, Sutton, NE

Make plans now to attend Sutton's annual Dugout Days. The community celebration offers events such as a golf tournament, parade, chicken BBQ, carnival, bounce houses, games, car show, street...

Culture and the Brain (Day 1 of 2) Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 5807 Osborne Dr W, Hastings, NE

Equity, Inclusion and Culturally Responsive Teaching June 14th – Day 1 * Defining equity, inclusion, and culturally responsive teaching and learning * The “Opportunity Myth” explored * The...

Family Crane River Theater Event Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 314 N Denver Ave, Hastings, NE

Crane River Theater is excited to bring Page to Stage to the library through Facebook Live! The cast from their upcoming production of Cinderella will read, perform, and interact with kids as they...

Edgar Farmers' Market Edgar, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 12PM Location: 5th Street and North C Street