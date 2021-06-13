Quemado events coming up

(QUEMADO, NM) Quemado is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Quemado:

AZOP – White Mountain UTV Jamboree Eagar, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

AZOP – White Mountain UTV Jamboree August 18th – 23th, 2021 Eagar, AZ This event is getting bigger and better every year. Trust me you don’t want to miss it! Join us for some of the most beautiful...

Country For A Cause 109th Round Valley Rodeo Concert Springerville, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Address: 7 US-180, Springerville, AZ

Welcome all the way from Nashville Tennessee, Country Group North2South! at the 109th Round Valley Rodeo July 2-3rd 2021. Country for a Cause Concert fourth of July weekend in Springerville/Eagar...

New Mexico - N Bar Ranch Retreat Reserve, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: Reserve, NM

The N Bar Ranch is located high in the mountains of Western New Mexico, deep in the Gila National Forest near Snow Lake. The ranch is nestled in the tall Ponderosa Pines at 8,000 feet elevation in...

Eagar Daze Eagar, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 22 W 2nd St, Eagar, AZ

Started in 1985, Eagar Daze is an annual event held the first Friday and Saturday of August. This event celebrates the communities rich heritage as a logging community, and features timber...