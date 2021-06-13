Cancel
Cambridge, ID

Events on the Cambridge calendar

(CAMBRIDGE, ID) Cambridge is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cambridge:

Weiser River Music Fest 2021

Weiser, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 606 US-95, Weiser, ID

We'd love to see you at the Weiser River Music Festival! For any questions, contact nick@weiserrivermusicfest.com

The Northwest Cup

Tamarack, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 311 Village Dr, Tamarack, ID

Tamarack is excited to welcome back the NW Cup! The NW Cup is known as the largest downhill mountain bike series in the nation and guaranteed to be a thrill for racers and spectators alike...

Veteran's Day closures

Council, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 203, 1/2 Galena St, Council, ID

Some UI Extension locations will be closed in observance of Veteran's Day, including:

Outdoor Adventure Day Hike

Weiser, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 116 West Idaho Street, Weiser, ID 83672

A beautiful, fun and educational hike on the Bear Basin Grand Traverse Loop Trail!

Eagle Valley Days Richland Oregon

Richland, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 211 Main St, Richland, OR

The annual Eagle Valley Days includes a parade down Main Street at 10 a.m. followed by a full day of festivities at the Eagle Valley Grange Park including vendors in the park , live music...

