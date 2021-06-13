Live events Culbertson — what’s coming up

(CULBERTSON, MT) Culbertson is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Culbertson area:

Sports & Rec Committee Sidney, MT

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 909 S Central Ave, Sidney, MT

Sports and Recreation committee works to bring tournaments to Sidney and raises funds to support tournament bids

Stripology Rulers and GE Designs 101 Sidney, MT

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 12653 Co Rd 352, Sidney, MT

Demonstration, Guided Cutting Instruction of the pattern JoJo and much more!

2021 Bakken BeatDown - Saturday Night Sidney, MT

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 2118 W Holly St, Sidney, MT

2021 Bakken BeatDown Derby LIVE from Sidney, MT. $50,000 purse! Day 2 action includes all consolation rounds & features. Mod Car Class & Truck Class also included!

Eastern MT - Richland County Fair and Rodeo Sidney, MT

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 2118 W Holly St, Sidney, MT

Networking event in Sidney by American Foundation for Suicide Prevention - Montana Chapter and Out of the Darkness Community Walk - Eastern Montana on...

PRCA Rodeo-Military Appreciation Night Sidney, MT

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 2118 W Holly St, Sidney, MT

PRCA Rodeo-Military Appreciation Night is on Facebook. To connect with PRCA Rodeo-Military Appreciation Night, join Facebook today.