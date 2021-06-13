Cancel
Culbertson, MT

Live events Culbertson — what’s coming up

Culbertson Times
(CULBERTSON, MT) Culbertson is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Culbertson area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R1eIk_0aT3gcVA00

Sports & Rec Committee

Sidney, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 909 S Central Ave, Sidney, MT

Sports and Recreation committee works to bring tournaments to Sidney and raises funds to support tournament bids

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=080cCu_0aT3gcVA00

Stripology Rulers and GE Designs 101

Sidney, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 12653 Co Rd 352, Sidney, MT

Demonstration, Guided Cutting Instruction of the pattern JoJo and much more!

2021 Bakken BeatDown - Saturday Night

Sidney, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 2118 W Holly St, Sidney, MT

2021 Bakken BeatDown Derby LIVE from Sidney, MT. $50,000 purse! Day 2 action includes all consolation rounds & features. Mod Car Class & Truck Class also included!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dK3i7_0aT3gcVA00

Eastern MT - Richland County Fair and Rodeo

Sidney, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 2118 W Holly St, Sidney, MT

Networking event in Sidney by American Foundation for Suicide Prevention - Montana Chapter and Out of the Darkness Community Walk - Eastern Montana on...

PRCA Rodeo-Military Appreciation Night

Sidney, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 2118 W Holly St, Sidney, MT

PRCA Rodeo-Military Appreciation Night is on Facebook. To connect with PRCA Rodeo-Military Appreciation Night, join Facebook today.

Culbertson, MT
With Culbertson Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

