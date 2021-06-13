Cancel
Middle East

Vote on a new government is imminent in Israel’s Knesset.

By New York Times
dnyuz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe political fate of Israel’s longest serving leader, Benjamin Netanyahu, is set to be decided on Sunday afternoon, when Parliament will hold a vote of confidence in a new government that would topple Mr. Netanyahu from power for the first time in 12 years. Mr. Netanyahu’s opponents hope that the...

dnyuz.com
Benjamin Netanyahu
#Knesset#Parliament#Israeli#Palestinian#Arab#New York Times
Middle East
Middle Eastmatzav.com

‘Israel’s Patience Has Run Out,’ Bennett Says In Message To Hamas

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday issued a warning to the Hamas terrorist group in his address at a state ceremony in Jerusalem commemorating Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers who perished during the 2014 Gaza War. “Our enemies should know the rules, and they should know that our patience...
Middle Eastdawsoncountyjournal.com

Bennett in his first cabinet meeting sounds like Netanyahu 12 years ago

“At the start of the first cabinet meeting of the new government, I want to stress three things that will guide us: unity, responsibility, and work,” the new prime minister said as he chaired his first cabinet meeting. “This government is a true government of unity.” he continued. “It was...
Middle Eastsandiegouniontribune.com

Palestinians say Israel has eased some restrictions on Gaza

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Israel on Monday eased some restrictions on the Gaza Strip that have threatened a fragile cease-fire, Palestinian officials said. Hamas, however, said the move was really Israel’s attempt to pressure the militant group into making concessions. The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because...
Worldsdjewishworld.com

Jewish Trivia Quiz: Naftali Bennett

MELVILLE, New York — Naftali Bennett was sworn in as Israel’s prime minister last week, ending 12 years of government led by Benjamin Netanyahu. While the coalition that makes up the government is extremely diverse politically, Bennett said that “We will forge forward on that which we agree–and there is much we agree on, transport, education and so on, and what separates us we will leave to the side.” Throughout his personal and political life, Bennett has faced many challenges, and has spoken of one particular problem that he solved creatively, noting that “I had to improvise. So we MacGyvered it.” The term “MacGyvered” refers to the MacGyver television show whose eponymous lead character routinely jerry-rigged solutions to problems he was confronted with. What was Bennett referring to when he said “we MacGyvered it”?
Middle EastYNET News

Hamas, UN meeting on ceasefire with Israel falls through

The leadership of the Hamas terrorist group met in the Gaza Strip on Monday to consolidate a ceasefire agreement with Israel but failed to reach an understanding. The parties met in order to prevent last month's conflict between the Jewish State and Gaza’s terrorist factions from rekindling, but Israel refused to comply with any of Hamas' demands.
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Edelstein on the Warpath: Netanyahu Offered PM’s Post to Bennett & Sa’ar, But Not to a Likudnik

As Likud was being asked to vacate the government’s seats and take up the opposition benches, Israeli pundits agreed about the three Likud seniors who would vie for MK Benjamin Netanyahu’s leadership of the party: former Finance Minister Israel Katz, former Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat, and former Health Minister Yuli Edelstein. Katz made his first attempt more than a year ago and was repelled easily by the sitting PM. Nir Barkat organized a huge party for thousands of rank and file party members around the time it became clear the ship was going down. And now, one week into the new government, the third challenger has come out—still behind closed doors—and declared that he was planning to take it all.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

The Settlers Are Naftali Bennett's Biggest Challenge | Opinion

Just days before he left his position as executive director of the YESHA Council, Naftali Bennett visited the Israeli town of Efrat, located just 10 minutes south of Jerusalem in what is commonly referred to as the West Bank. While touring this section of Gush Etzion, we presented to him the constructive and growing relationships that we Israelis enjoy with the surrounding Palestinian villages. We spoke about the ways in which we collaborate with our neighbors, which helped explain why Efrat has no need for, and is therefore not surrounded by, a security fence. Bennett was enthusiastic about what he saw and expressed interest in encouraging others to visit our town and to present it as a model for settlements, in terms of leadership and diplomacy.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Netanyahu attacks Lapid for Israel's "no surprises" agreement with U.S.

Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday he rejected requests from the Biden administration to inform the U.S. in advance of Israeli operations against Iran’s nuclear program, and falsely claimed Israeli foreign minister Yair Lapid made such a commitment to Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week. Why it matters:...
Middle Easthelloniceworld.com

Israel orders inquiry into deadly Mount Meron stampede | Middle East News

The stampede in April killed 45 people at a Jewish pilgrimage site long deemed hazardous by the authorities. Israel’s new government has approved an official inquiry into a stampede in April which killed 45 people and injured dozens at a Jewish pilgrimage site long deemed dangerously crowded by authorities. Though...
Middle Eastthebharatexpressnews.com

Benjamin Netanyahu to leave Prime Minister’s residence by July 10

JERUSALEM: Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu and his family will leave the official residence of the country’s prime minister no later than July 10, Netanyahu and the new Israeli prime minister said. Netanyahu was removed from his post as prime minister earlier this month. Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Prime...
Middle Eastatlantanews.net

Israel PM warns world of Iran's president-elect

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 20 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday said the world should "wake up" to the election of Iran's next president, stating that the "regime of brutal hangmen" Ebrahim Raisi must never be allowed to have weapons of mass destruction. Without mincing words, Bennett at...
Foreign Policywhatreallyhappened.com

US rebranding Israel ties because of repeated humiliations, says analyst

A political analyst says the United States is keen on rebranding its relationship with Israel, not because the regime has changed under new prime minister Naftali Bennett, but because Washington has suffered humiliations at the hands of ousted premier Benjamin Netanyahu. Ramzy Baroud, a Palestinian-American journalist and the editor of...
Religionsandiegouniontribune.com

Israel launches official probe into deadly festival stampede

JERUSALEM — Israel’s government approved Sunday the establishment of an independent state commission of inquiry into a deadly disaster at a Jewish holy site in April that left 45 people dead. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said the commission would investigate major safety shortcomings that led to a deadly stampede at...
Middle Eastasumetech.com

At the first meeting .. Will Bennett decide to restart the Gaza war?

It appears that the Israeli Cabinet for Security and Political Affairs, the “Cabinet”, is meeting today, Sunday, at die To discuss the possibility of a resumption of the war in the Gaza Strip. Israeli Channel 13 reported that die Government will meet today to ratify new military plans to resume...
Middle Eastdebka.com

Bennett: We’ll no longer put up with trickling attacks from Gaza

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, in his first statement on the Gaza conflict, said on Sunday: “Our patience has run out. We shall no longer tolerate drip-dropping attacks from the Gaza Strip. The Israelis who suffer them are not second-class citizens.” Speaking at a state memorial service for the fallen of the 2014 Gaza War, Bennett advised the rulers of Gaza “to get used to a different kind of operational initiative. Our enemies had better learn the new rules.”
Middle EastYNET News

PMO to investigate claims Netanyahu shredded documents prior to transition

Officials at the Prime Minister's Office are reportedly commencing preliminary investigations regarding whether ousted premier Benjamin Netanyahu ordered staffers to destroy certain documents prior to the entry of his successor, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, into office. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. Haaretz reported that while the initial investigation will...