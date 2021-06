PLYMOUTH – The first tall ship of the season will sail into the harbor on June 19. Okay, it’s a boat but it will still be under sail. The Shallop II, a reproduction of the vessel that the Pilgrims used to explore Plymouth before deciding to settle here in 1620, is set to return to its homeport after a yearlong restoration on the North Shore. It will be located with the Mayflower II on the waterfront as one of the cornerstone exhibits of Plimoth Patuxet Museums, which also includes the Patuxet Wampanoag Homesite, 17th-Century English Village and Plimoth Grist Mill.