Twin Valley, MN

What’s up Twin Valley: Local events calendar

Twin Valley News Alert
 8 days ago

(TWIN VALLEY, MN) Live events are coming to Twin Valley.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Twin Valley:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L5V3W_0aT3gW9g00

2021 Wild Rice Day

Mahnomen, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Come and Enjoy: Wild Rice Recipe Contest Art Demonstrations Wild Rice Parching Handmade Craft Sales Golfing Tournament Street Dance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cbXhj_0aT3gW9g00

32nd Annual WWC Fall Fishing Tournament

Waubun, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 36571 Co Hwy 35, Waubun, MN

Little Bemidji & Big Elbow Lakes - Headquarters at Rainbow Resort 1st Place - 40% of the entry fees with plaques 2nd Place - 20% of the entry fees with plaques 3rd Place - 15% of the entry fees...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fFquR_0aT3gW9g00

4th Annual BOLF Motorcycle Ride

Ulen, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

The riders will begin in Ulen proceed to Mahnomen, Bejou, Ada and will end in Ulen. Meat raffle and horse races sponsored by the Ulen Fire Department.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4306MU_0aT3gW9g00

TWT "RIDE NIGHTS" #5

Felton, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 516 Atlantic Ave, Felton, MN

Get your passport stamped at either Speck's, the sponsored stop OR BOTH!! Ride with PMC, with your own crew, or on your own PMC members typically meet up at Speck's Bar from 5-6 and hit the road...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44QyhL_0aT3gW9g00

Norman County Fair

Ada, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 608 3rd Ave E, Ada, MN

Stop out and see me at the Norman County Fair in Ada MN!!! I will be making balloon animals for all you kiddos! For a link to all the activities here you are: https://www.normancountyfair.com/

Twin Valley, MN
ABOUT

With Twin Valley News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

