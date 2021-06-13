Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spalding, NE

Live events Spalding — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Spalding Dispatch
Spalding Dispatch
 8 days ago

(SPALDING, NE) Spalding is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Spalding:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uopdt_0aT3gUOE00

Alumni Race Night

Albion, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 100 W Fairview St, Albion, NE

Boone County Raceway will be in action Friday, June 18th for Alumni Race Night. Featuring IMCA Late Models, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Sport Modifieds, and IMCA Hobby Stocks. Hot laps will begin at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S0F41_0aT3gUOE00

The History of Nebraska As Told by Peter A. Sarpy

Boone County, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 12:30 PM

Address: 100 W Fairview St, Boone, NE

Humanities Nebraska programming is made possible by these sponsors and generous individuals, foundations, and businesses across Nebraska.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fKzMJ_0aT3gUOE00

Between The Glass Blinds Window

Spalding, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Between The Glass Blinds Window, Qty ( 1 Unused ), Raise, Lower, Tilt, Blind, 22 X 64

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NoiHZ_0aT3gUOE00

12/11/21 (private) Big Red Sam Show in Albion, NE

Albion, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 PM

176 Keys Dueling Pianos Company presents Big Red Sam & the Big Red Piano in Albion, NE brought in by Bonne County Health Center for their #CorporateParty. The Big Red Sam show is often hired as...

Learn More

Open Class Entry Day - Second Day — Boone County Fair

Boone County, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 100 W Fairview St, Boone, NE

Registration forms will be available on the Boone county fair facebook page, or on the website; Boonecountyfairne.org. Entry tags are available at the fair office, or the extension office Entry...

Learn More
Spalding Dispatch

Spalding Dispatch

Spalding, NE
1
Followers
72
Post
46
Views
ABOUT

With Spalding Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albion, NE
City
Spalding, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#W Fairview St#Ne Boone County Raceway#Imca Hobby Stocks#Ne Humanities Nebraska#Ne Registration#Boonecountyfairne Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Stuttgart, ARPosted by
Stuttgart Dispatch

Events on the Stuttgart calendar

1. bellicon® INTERVALL Workshop (Rottenburg); 2. ALL SWAC RV ROUNDUP; 3. Los Cadetes de Linares, Cuisillos @ CARRIL LOS GAVILANES; 4. Alcoholics Anonymous Group- The Better Way; 5. Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Homecoming Activities at UAPB (2021);