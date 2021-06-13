Live events Cameron — what’s coming up

(CAMERON, LA) Live events are lining up on the Cameron calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cameron:

UMArmy High School Mission — MTX Student Ministry Orange, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 502 N 6th St, Orange, TX

Hey high school students looking for a way to serve this summer and have an awesome time doing it? Well you are in luck we’re heading to Orange FUMC for UMArmy this year!! We are so excited to get...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Cameron, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Houma, LA 70631

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

SUN SALUTATION WORKSHOP Orange, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:45 AM

If you are new to yoga, want to learn correct alignment, or just simply love Sun Salutations, then this workshop is for you ! You will learn the different types and variations of Surya Namaskar...

2021 Christ In You - CMC Orange, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 4300 Meeks Dr, Orange, TX

Welcome to the 2021 Christ In You - Catholic Men's Conference. Tickets will be on sale February 15, 2021 About this event 4th Annual Christ In You - CMC When: Saturday, August 21, 2021 7:00am ...

SCOTT MCGILL Orange, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 2900 W Sunset Dr, Orange, TX

The man, the myth, the legendary SCOTT MCGILL will be performing at Tia Juanita's Orange on Wednesdays!! Grab a cold one or choose one of our Pleasure Island Deluxe Frozen Cocktails, pull up a...