7290 Kinghurst Drive Unit 501, Delray Beach FL 33446
2 bed/2 bath. This renovated fully furnished corner unit offers a contemporary yet homey feel. Kitchen boasts granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Storage galore! California closets throughout and extra storage right outside the front door. Very active over 55+ resort style community without the membership fees. Clubhouse includes heated indoor and outdoor pools, full size theatre, tennis, pickelball, state of the art fitness center and countless other ammenities.