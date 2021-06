After a couple of weeks of moderate box office successes, the numbers are once again down as the pandemic yells “I’m still here!”. After some very positive reviews and a couple of weeks carrying a very strong momentum, everybody was anticipating a $20M+ opening weekend for In The Heights. I predicted last week a number in this range, and even Box Office Pro backed it up with their Thursday predictions, saying that it could go as high as $24.2 million. However, this did not happen after all. Not only did In the Heights not crack the $20 million barrier, it also didn’t even get to #1.